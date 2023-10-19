Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film tells the story of the brutal murders behind white settlers’ attempted dispossession of an Osage family’s lands, under which lay some of the world’s most valuable oil fields.

This conspiracy of theft, terror, and genocide helped launch J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI.

Being a Scorcese film, the cast is heavyweight, led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, along with Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro star in Killers Of The Flower Moon, Photo: Getty Images

Also new this week is Five Nights At Freddy’s (15).

The horror game phenomenon is brought to life on the big screen as troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza and quickly realises the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through.

Finally, new for kids this week is the latest film in the Trolls franchise – Trolls Band Together (U).

Film times for the week (Friday, October 20 to Thursday, October 26 – film times are subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Five Nights at Freddy’s (15): Wed 20:10; Thu 20:00.

Killers of the Flower Moon (15): Fri 17:15, 19:00; Sat 16:15, 19:00; Sun 14:55, 19:00; Mon-Wed 16:00, 19:00; Thu 14:30, 19:00.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U): Fri 12:10, 14:20, 15:40: Sat & Sun 10:35, 12:45, 13:50; Mon-Wed 12:15, 13:30, 15:45; Thu 10:40, 12:50, 15:35.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (12A): Fri 12:30 (parent & baby screening), 19:30; Sat & Sun 13:00, 19:30; Thu 19:30.

The Exorcist: Believer (15): Fri: 20:05; Sat & Sun 20:10; Mon-Wed 18:00, 20:30; Thu 20:00.

The Great Escaper (12A): Fri 13:20, 16:35; Sat 17:50, 20:10; Sun 17:45, 20:15; Mon & Tue 14:30; 16:45, 20:10; Wed 14:30, 20:00; Thu 17:30.

The Miracle Club (12A): Fri 18:00; Sat 14:50, 16:55; Sun 16:00, 18:10; Mon & Tue 13:50, 20:00; Wed 13:50, 16:45; Thu 17:50.

Trolls Band Together (U): Fri 12:40, 15:00, 15:35, 17:15; Sat 10:50, 11:25, 13:30, 15:35; 17:10; Sun 10:50, 11:25, 13:30, 15:40, 17:00; Mon-Wed 11:10, 12:20, 13:20; 15:30; 17:45; Thu 10:50, 11:15, 13:00, 13:30, 15:10, 17:20.

Kid’s Club: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (PG): Sat-Thu 11:00.