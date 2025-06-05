Deadly dancing and dragons in new films at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Ballerina (15) and How To Train Your Dragon (PG) are the two new films out at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballerina is an action thriller set within the John Wick universe, directed by Len Wiseman and starring Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas.

The film follows Eve Macarro, a ballerina-assassin trained by the Ruska Roma and her quest for vengeance after her father's death, unfolding between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How To Train Your Dragon is a live-action adaptation of DreamWorks Animation's original 2010 animated film.

How To Train Your Dragon is one of the new films out at the Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Other

Set on the rugged isle of Berk, the story follows Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (Mason Thames), an inventive yet overlooked Viking teenager.

In a society where dragons are feared and hunted, Hiccup defies tradition by befriending Toothless, a rare Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond challenges the longstanding enmity between Vikings and dragons, leading to a journey that could reshape their world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also still showing are Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (12A), The Salt Path (12A) and Karate Kid: Legends (12A), Final Destination: Bloodlines (15) and, returning for one week, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (15) while for youngsters, there’s Lilo & Stich (U) and this week’s Kids Club film Goldbeak (PG).

Film times for the week (Friday, June 6 to Thursday, June 12 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Ballerina (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed: 14:40, 17:20, 20:00; Mon 14:40, 17:20 (subtitled), 20:00; Thu 17:20, 20:00.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (15): Mon 20:00.

Final Destination: Bloodlines (15): Fri-Sun & Tue-Thu 20:00; Mon 17:35.

How To Train Your Dragon (PG): Mon-Thu 14:25, 17:05, 19:45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karate Kid: Legends (12A): Fri 15:15, 17:35, 19:45; Sat & Sun 15:45, 18:00; Mon-Thu 17:35.

Lilo & Stitch (U): Fri 14:45, 17:15; Sat & Sun 10:30, 11:15, 12:15, 13:45, 14:50, 17:20; Mon-Wed 15:10; Thu 14:45.

Misson: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (12A): Fri & Mon-Thu 19:45; Sat & Sun 16:15, 19:45.

Peppa Meets The Baby Cinema Experience (U): Sat 10:30, 13:00; Sun 10:30 (relaxed sensory screening), 13:00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salt Path (12A): Fri & Tue-Thu 15:00, 17:30; Sat & Sun 13:15, 20:10; Mon 15:00.

Kids Club: Goldbeak (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (15): Thu 15:00.