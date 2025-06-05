Deadly dancing and dragons in new films at Hucknall's Arc Cinema
Ballerina is an action thriller set within the John Wick universe, directed by Len Wiseman and starring Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas.
The film follows Eve Macarro, a ballerina-assassin trained by the Ruska Roma and her quest for vengeance after her father's death, unfolding between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4.
How To Train Your Dragon is a live-action adaptation of DreamWorks Animation's original 2010 animated film.
Set on the rugged isle of Berk, the story follows Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (Mason Thames), an inventive yet overlooked Viking teenager.
In a society where dragons are feared and hunted, Hiccup defies tradition by befriending Toothless, a rare Night Fury dragon.
Their unlikely bond challenges the longstanding enmity between Vikings and dragons, leading to a journey that could reshape their world.
Also still showing are Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (12A), The Salt Path (12A) and Karate Kid: Legends (12A), Final Destination: Bloodlines (15) and, returning for one week, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (15) while for youngsters, there’s Lilo & Stich (U) and this week’s Kids Club film Goldbeak (PG).
Film times for the week (Friday, June 6 to Thursday, June 12 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):
Ballerina (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed: 14:40, 17:20, 20:00; Mon 14:40, 17:20 (subtitled), 20:00; Thu 17:20, 20:00.
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (15): Mon 20:00.
Final Destination: Bloodlines (15): Fri-Sun & Tue-Thu 20:00; Mon 17:35.
How To Train Your Dragon (PG): Mon-Thu 14:25, 17:05, 19:45.
Karate Kid: Legends (12A): Fri 15:15, 17:35, 19:45; Sat & Sun 15:45, 18:00; Mon-Thu 17:35.
Lilo & Stitch (U): Fri 14:45, 17:15; Sat & Sun 10:30, 11:15, 12:15, 13:45, 14:50, 17:20; Mon-Wed 15:10; Thu 14:45.
Misson: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (12A): Fri & Mon-Thu 19:45; Sat & Sun 16:15, 19:45.
Peppa Meets The Baby Cinema Experience (U): Sat 10:30, 13:00; Sun 10:30 (relaxed sensory screening), 13:00.
The Salt Path (12A): Fri & Tue-Thu 15:00, 17:30; Sat & Sun 13:15, 20:10; Mon 15:00.
Kids Club: Goldbeak (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.
Silver Screen: Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (15): Thu 15:00.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.