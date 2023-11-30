December has arrived and with it comes another wave of Christmas favourites at the Arc Cinema this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The High Street venue has begun showing festive favourites for the family to enjoy and that continues this weekend with Dudley Moore and John Lithgow in Santa Claus: The Movie (U).

Also popping out of the cracker is Tim Burton’s festive fantasy The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG).

Advertisement

Advertisement

And as an extra treat, the Arc is also showing the annual CBeebies pantomine Robin Hood on the big screen on Saturday and Sunday.

Jack Skellington discovers Christmas in Tim Burton's The Nightmare before Christmas. Photo: Getty Images

Most Popular

In what is a good week for youngsters, they also have the latest Disney film Wish (U) showing throughout the week including a subtitled screening on Monday, December 4.

One new offering this week is Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce (15) which documents Beyonce’s involvement in every aspect of her Renaissance World Tour that was seen by by than 2.7 million fans.

And staying on a musical theme, while also returning to Christmas, Andre Rieu’s festive concert White Christmas is being shown on the big screen at the Arc this weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Film times for the week (Friday, December 1 to Thursday, December 7 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Andre Rieu’s White Christmas 2023 (PG): Sat 13:40, 17:00; Sun 14:00, 17:15.

CBeebies Christmas Panto: Robin Hood (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00, 14:50.

Journey To Bethlehem (PG): Sat & Sun 12:40.

Napoleon (15): Fri 13:40, 16:00, 19:30; Sat 16:40, 20:00; Sun 16:45, 20:00; Mon-Wed 16:30, 19:45, Thu 15:30, 19:45.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce (15): Fri-Sun & Thu 19:00.

Santa Claus: The Movie (U): Sat & Sun 12:40.

The Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songbirds and Snakes (12A): Fri 13:30, 16:45, 19:30, 20:30; Sat & Sun 16:25, 19:45; Mon-Wed 16:15, 18:45, 19:45; Thu 15:30, 18:45, 19:45.

The Marvels (12A): Fri 17:00; Sat 11:30, 20:15; Sun 11:30, 20:30; Mon-Wed 16:00, 20:30.

Wish (U): Fri 13:30, 14:30, 16:45; Sat 11:15, 14:00, 16:45; Sun 14:00, 16:45; Mon 16:15, 18:15 (subtitled); Tue & Wed 16:15, 18:15; Thu 15:15, 17:30.

Kids Club: The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG): Sat 11:30, 15:00; Sun 11:30, 14:55; Thu 17:30.