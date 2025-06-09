Delve into the secrets of Girl with the Pearl Earring

Part of Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer, painted circa 1665

Art experts and novices alike can uncover the mystery of Vermeer’s masterpiece Girl with the Pearl Earring thanks to a special film screening in Mansfield.

Exhibition on Screen: Girl with a Pearl Earring offers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the world-renowned Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague and its collection of Dutch Golden Age masterpieces.

The documentary seeks to answer the enduring questions surrounding the painting, such as the identity of the girl, why the painting is so beloved and how Vermeer (1632-1675) created such an evocative and timeless work. Narrated by acclaimed British actor Hugh Bonneville, the film uncovers clues within other masterpieces housed in the Mauritshuis collection, shedding new light on Vermeer’s brilliance as the “master of light.”

Viewers will also get a glimpse into the beautifully restored Mauritshuis Museum, which reopened in 2014 after extensive renovations.

The screening is ideal for art enthusiasts, history buffs and anyone fascinated by the mystery of the painting.

It takes place in the lounge of Mansfield Palace Theatre on September 26 at 1pm. See mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.