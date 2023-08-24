Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall finds solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed.

Now living in Southern Italy, he soon discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses.

As events turn deadly, McCall becomes their protector by taking on the Mafia.

Denzel Washington stars in The Equalizer 3 which is out at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images

Also out in the coming week is Sound of Freedom (15), which is inspired by the experiences of Tim Ballard, a former homeland security agent turned vigilante, who embarks on a mission to save children from human trafficking.

The third new offering this week is Theater Camp (12A) with Tony Award-winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon as Amos and Rebecca-Diane, two lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown theatre camp in upstate New York.

When clueless Troy arrives to run the property, the duo band together with the staff and students to stage the masterpiece they need to keep their beloved, but failing, summer camp in business.

Film times for August 25 – 31 (times subject to change):

Andre Rieu’s 2023 Maastricht Concert: Love Is All Around (U): Sat 19:00; Sun 15:00.

Barbie (12A): Fri 11:00, 13:15, 17.05, 20:30; Sat-Wed 11:00, 13:15, 17.05, 20:35; Thu 13:15, 18:00, 20:45.

Blue Beetle (12A): Fri 12:40, 15:45, 17:55, 20:25; Sat 12:40, 18:05; Sun 18:05, 20:30; Mon 12:40; 15:40, 18:05 (subtitled), 20:35; Tue12:40; 15:40, 18:05, 20:35; Wed 12:40; 15:40, 18:05; Thu 12:40, 18:00.

The Equalizer 3 (15): Wed 20:35; Thu 16:10, 20:35.

Haunted Mansion (12A): 11:45, 14:25; Sat 11:35, 14:20; Sun-Wed 11:40, 14:20; Thu 11:15.

Meg 2: The Trench (12A): Fri 15:20, 17:55; Sat-Wed 15:20, 18:00, Thu 12:15, 15:25.

Oppenheimer (15): Fri 19:35; Sat-Wed 19:30; Thu 17:00.

Sound of Freedom (15): Thu 20:30.

Strays (15): Fri 18:15; Sat 16:50; Sun 18:20; Mon-Wed 18:25; Thu 18:35.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): Fri 11:00, 13:25; Sat 12:15, 14:35; Sun 10:50, 12:45, 13:05; Mon-Wed 11.10, 13.25; Thu 11:00, 13:55.

Theater Camp (12A): Fri 15:45, 20:35; Sat-Wed 15:55, 20:50; Thu 15:50, 20:45.

Kid’s Club: Just Super (U): Fri-Thu 11:00.