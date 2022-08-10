Dinosaur World Live is a treat for families in the area (Photo by Robert Day)

Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, August 22 to 24.

Direct from the West End, the interactive children’s theatre show that brings dinosaurs to life on stage, is back for a UK tour which will visit the area later this month.

Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, the show presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops.

The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America.

She has brought her pre-historic pals to town and would love you to meet them. Warning: some of these dinosaurs aren’t as docile as they seem.

If you’re looking for fun things to do with the kids, Dinosaur World Live delivers an entertaining and educational live show that promises to delight the whole family.

Each performance is followed by a post-show meet and greet where audience members have the opportunity to meet some of the dinosaurs in person.

Details: For more, see www.trch.co.ukPhoto by Robert Day