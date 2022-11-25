Disney's Strange World is among trio of major new films this week at Hucknall's Arc Cinema
There’s a busy week in store at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema with three major new film releases for you to enjoy.
Disney’s Strange World is the new computer-animated action-adventure movie that is sure to attract family audiences from across the area. It features the vocal talents of Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid, among others.
Matilda The Musical is based on the smash-hit stage musical, which was itself adapted from the famous Road Dahl book. Stephen Graham and Emma Thompson are among the cast for this tale of a girl with an extraordinary imagination.
The third big release of the week is She Said, the hard-hitting and acclaimed story of the New York Times investigation into the Harvey Weinstein case.
Meanwhile, tickets for Avatar - The Way Of Water are now on sale. This film is likely to overtake Top Gun Maverick as the biggest film of the year so make sure you don’t miss its Arc run.
There is also a Gift Card Promotion taking place today (Friday, November 25). Black Friday customers can come in and pick up two £20 gift cards for just £30, saving a tenner. These can be used at any time and there’s no expiry date.
Finally, this week has seen the announcement of the Arc’s line-up of Christmas films for December. Check out the cinema’s website for more.
Film times for this week (Friday, November 25 to Thursday, December 1 – film times are subject to change):
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (12A): Fri 12:00 19:40; Sat 11:15 13:50 17:10 19:45; Sun 11:15 13:50; Mon 14:40 19:40; Tue and Wed 14:40 19:30; Thu 19:35.
ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL (PG): Fri 11:25 13:55 17:50 20:25; Sat 11:15 14:35 17:10 20:30; Sun 11:15 12:35 14:35 17:10 20:30; Mon and Tue 15:15 17:45 20:15; Wed 15:30 18:00 20:30; Thu 15:15 17:45 20:15.
SHE SAID (15): Fri 12:20 17:45 20:30; Sat 14:50 17:35 20:20; Sun 15:05 17:50 20:10; Mon 14:50 17:35 20:00; Tue 14:50 17:35 20:25; Wed 15:00 17:45 20:30; Thu 14:05 16:50 20:00
KIDS CLUB: MIA & ME: THE HERO OF CENTOPIA (PG): Sat 10:30 Sun 11:00
SILVER SCREEN: AMSTERDAM (15): Thu
For more on tickets for all of these screenings, you can go to hucknall.arccinema.co.uk
