Don't miss the chance to see the hit musical Here You Come Again, packed full of Dolly Parton's hits.

Here You Come Again

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, July 9 to 13.

Dolly Parton’s most popular hits can be experienced together in this rollicking and joyous new musical comedy.

Having enjoyed several successful runs across the US, Here You Come Again is currently touring the UK and is due to visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham soon.

Kevin has just separated from his long-time boyfriend, Jeremy, an investment banker, and is in quarantine in the attic bedroom of his childhood home in Yorkshire.

Surrounded by precious belongings from his youth, he is reunited with a much-loved old record player and his cherished Dolly albums. He remembers the hard times those songs helped him through in the past and counts on them to help him once again.

With her wit, humour and charm, Dolly teaches him a whole lot about life, love and how to pull yourself up by your bootstraps… even if your bootstraps don’t have rhinestones!Packed with iconic songs like Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again and more, this lively and touching new musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose imagined version of international icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk