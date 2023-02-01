Susan Penhaligon and Robert Duncan in a scene from Fisherman's Friends: The Musical (Photo by Pamela Raith)

Nottingham Theatre Royal until February 4.

There is still time for you to get your tickets to see this hit touring musical production at the city centre venue.

Based on the true story of the chart-topping Cornish singing sensations and their hit 2019 movie, Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical is a feel-good voyage about friendship, community and music which smashed box office records in Cornwall.

When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they’d sung for generations, nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected the story to end on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

They are spotted by a fish-out-of-water music manager on a trip from London, who must learn that there is more to life than selling your sole for fifteen minutes of fame.

A star cast includes James Gaddas, (Coronation Street, Billy Elliot the Musical), Parisa Shahmir (Mamma Mia!), Robert Duncan (Drop the Dead Donkey), Anton Stephans (The X Factor) and Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire).

The musical features a book by acclaimed Nottingham-born writer Amanda Whittington.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.​