Don't leave it too late to get tickets for Playhouse panto fun

Jack and the Beanstalk runs at Nottingham Playhouse until January 18.

​Jack and the Beanstalk

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Nottingham Playhouse until January 18.

The latest popular Playhouse panto is entering its final stages but there’s still time for you to grab a ticket – if you haven’t already done so.

Packed with comedy chaos courtesy of much-loved panto dame, John Elkington, come along for a show packed with laughter, live music, and special effects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect top tunes, dazzling costumes, and plenty of audience participation in this super-sized extravaganza. Meanwhile, Nottingham Playhouse has announced the details of the Christmas 2025-26 panto production, which will be Sleeping Beauty.

Written by Nottingham Playhouse artistic director Adam Penford and starring John Elkington, Sleeping Beauty will run from November 28, 2025, to January 17, 2026 and tickets are on sale now.

Early booking is recommended to get the best choice of seats and best prices. Outraged at not being invited to the Princess’s party, the evil Maleficent casts a spell that sends the Princess and her kingdom into a deep sleep, when she pricks her finger on an enchanted spinning wheel.

Details: For more on tickets for both shows, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.