Don't miss Geordie aces Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox at rescheduled Letwell gig

Check out a concert in the area soon by Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox.

Cancelled two years ago by the Covid pandemic, this performance by Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox is at Letwell Village Hall on Saturday, May 21, and is eagerly-awaited by their local f ans.

Billy Mitchell is the legendary frontman with Lindisfarne - famous for a string of hits including Meet Me On The Corner, Fog on The Tyne and Lady Eleanor – while Bob Fox is a renowned folk singer, one of the stars of the West End production of Warhorse.

Billy is credited with galvanising Lindisfarne after the death of songwriter Alan Hull, and his passion and energy was credited with keeping the band alive and touring for many years.

Bob has twice been nominated as the folk singer of the year at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are priced £15. For availability, contact Martyn or Matt on 07909 960 422 and 07746 871 392.