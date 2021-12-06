See The Wombats soon in Nottingham

Nottingham Rough Trade, January 9.

To celebrate the release of upcoming fifth studio album Fix Yourself, Not The World, indie heroes The Wombats will play a series of 11 exclusive UK intimate shows.This is an opportunity for the fans to catch the band in an intimate setup before they go on the road for their biggest ever UK headline tour set for 2022, including a landmark show at London’s The O2.As well as treating fans with a selection of the band’s indie classics, and offering acoustic and signing sessions, the band will be performing for the first time new material from their new album, released on January 14.The Wombats said: “ Due to ongoing pandemic related issues, the release date for our new album Fix Yourself, Not The World will be pushed back one week and will now be released on January 14.”We hope you survive the extra seven days without it, but not to worry...we’re going to be playing it live for you a week early as a treat.”

For more shows taking place in the area, you can click here.

