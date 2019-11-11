Lewis Capaldi (Photo credit: Alexandra Gallivet)

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, January 27.

The star performer has announced his biggest ever Nottingham show for early next year.

Tickets to see Lewis in action are on sale from 9am on October 28.

After making his eagerly-awaited return last month and rocketing straight to the top of the UK singles chart with Forget Me, his third UK number 1, Lewis has announced his new record Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, out on May 19 next year.

It is the follow up to his debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, the biggest selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020.

It’s safe to say that Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was a success. Selling more than 10 million copies worldwide, the album propelled Capaldi from bedroom musician to superstar.

It spawned two UK number 1 singles and a number 1 smash hit on both sides of the globe.

