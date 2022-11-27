Don't miss Nottingham performance in the spring for rising Irish star Lyra

See Lyra performing on her headline tour when it comes to Nottingham in April.

Nottingham Bodega Social Club, April 21.

Fresh from her own highly successful debut headline tour of Ireland, and a major UK arena tour supporting Westlife, which will introduce her to thousands of new listeners, Irish singer-songwriter/performer/artist Lyra has revealed details of her first ever headline tour of the UK.

Lyra is one of the most striking talents to have emerged from Ireland in the past few years.

Hailing from County Cork, she has established herself on both the domestic and international stage with a string of exciting, vibrant singles, accompanied by a unique style of visual presentation.

Building on a solid foundation of inimitable songcraft, studio know-how and an extraordinary vocal presence, Lyra has developed her writing and performance skills to new levels of confidence and unfettered self-expression in the past year.

Details: For more on the tour, go to https://lyra.ie​​​​​​​​​​​​​​