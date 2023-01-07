The 1975 are to play a tour date at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Photo credit: Samuel Bradley)

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, January 22.

The 1975 are touring to promote their fifth studio album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, which was released in October.

They made their long awaited live comeback last year, headlining Japan’s biggest rock festival Summer Sonic 2022 in Tokyo and Osaka before returning for two triumphant homecoming headline slots at Reading & Leeds Festival.

Formed in Manchester in 2002, The 1975 have established themselves as one of the defining bands of their generation with their distinctive aesthetic, ardent fanbase and sonic approach.

The band’s previous album, 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form, became their fourth consecutive No. 1 album in the UK, landing at No. 1 in Australia too. The band were named NME’s ‘Band of the Decade’ in 2020.

Details: For more on ticket availability, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com