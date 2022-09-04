Don't miss your chance to roll back the years with Jersey Boys during Nottingham visit

Jersey Boys is not to be missed during its stay in Nottingham (Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, September 14 to 24.

The highly successful UK and Ireland tour of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical Jersey Boys is not to be missed when it visits Nottingham.

Previous tour alumni Michael Pickering and Lewis Griffiths return as Frankie Valli and Nick Massi respectively, with Blair Gibson as Bob Gaudio and Dalton Wood as Tommy DeVito. Luke Suri will play Frankie Valli at certain performances.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Olivier Award-winning, true-life phenomenon.

They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of.

But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, off stage it was a very different story—a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true.

The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

For more you can go to www.trch.co.uk