Sleep Token take to the main stage this evening as Download Festival 2025 continues

It’s Day 2 at Download Festival 2025!

Today marks the headline performance of UK progressive metal group Sleep Token, while the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter also perform.

Here’s the set times, stage clashes and weather forecast ahead of today’s Download Festival activities!

After a fantastic opening day, today marks the second full day of live music at Download Festival 2025, taking place at Donington Park in Derbyshire.

Tonight is the night for the devoted Sleep Token followers, as the enigmatic collective are set to perform their highly anticipated headline set on the Apex Stage (20:55), with an incredible line-up performing before them including Shinedown (18:20), Don Broco (16:50), and Palaye Royale (15:30).

Elsewhere at the festival, punk history gets a twist as Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter headline the Opus Stage (19:35), while extreme metal fans will not want to miss Cradle of Filth’s performance on The Dogtooth Stage (20:30). Over on the Avalanche Stage, emo-rock enthusiasts can look forward to Dayseeker headlining at 19:40.

Here’s your set and stage times for today at Download Festival, and a look at what significant set-time clashes are occurring.

Download Festival 2025 - stage times for July 14 2025

All information correct as of writing. Any last minute changes will be amended but do keep an eye on the Download Festival app also for any sudden stage changes.

Apex Stage

Sleep Token are set to headline the Apex Stage this evening at Download Festival 2025. | Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)

20:55 - Sleep Token

18:20 - Shinedown

16:50 - Don Broco

15:30 - Palaye Royale

14:15 - Poppy

13:05 - Hatebreed

12:00 - Loathe

11:00 - Static Dress

Opus

19:35 - Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter

18:10 - The Darkness

17:05 - Eagles of Death Metal

16:00 - Polaris

14:55 - Awolnation

13:50 - Currents

12:55 - Kim Dracula

12:05 - Sophie Lloyd

The Dogtooth Stage

20:30 - Cradle of Filth

19:25 - Sylosis

18:25 - Kittie

17:30 - Anaal Nathrakh

16:40 - The Funeral Portrait

15:50 - Teen Mortgage

15:00 - Holy Wars

14:10 - Underside

13:20 - Zetra

12:30 - Bastardane

11:45 - Lastelle

11:00 - Artio

The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio

19:40 - Dayseeker

18:30 - Mallory Knox

17:20 - Smash Into Pieces

15:30 - Mothica

14:35 - Lolo

13:40 - Split Chain

12:45 - Venus Grrrls

11:50 - Bex

11:00 - Autumn Fires

The Outpost

23:00 - Cinema

09:00 - Flowstate

The Doghouse

01:30 - Modestep DJ Set

23:30 - Liam Cormier (Cancer Bats)

22:00 - Feelin’ This

11:00 - Rockfit

Ace of Spades Tavern

01:00 - Master of Pop Hits

22:30 - Bongo’s Bingo

10:00 - Download’s Sleep Token Quiz with Kitty Cowell

The Den

02:00 - K1

01:00 - Dani Filth (and Kam Haq!)

00:30 - K1

23:00 - Delight

10:00 - Slay Duggee

What stage clashes are set to occur today at Download Festival 2025?

Quite a few, and it might be a tricky choice for some festival goers. Here’s a look at some of the more notable stage clashes taking place today at Download Festival.

Static Dress (Apex) and Artio (The Dogtooth Stage) both kick off the day at 11:00.

Loathe (Apex) at 12:00 clashes with Sophie Lloyd (Opus) at 12:05 and Bex (Avalanche) who started at 11:50.

Bastardane (The Dogtooth Stage) starts at 12:30, clashing with Loathe and Sophie Lloyd.

Venus Grrrls (Avalanche) at 12:45 clashes with Kim Dracula (Opus).

Hatebreed (Apex) at 13:05 clashes with Zetra (The Dogtooth Stage), Kim Dracula (Opus), and Split Chain (Avalanche).

Currents (Opus) at 13:50 clashes with Split Chain (Avalanche) and Underside (The Dogtooth Stage).

Poppy (Apex) at 14:15 clashes with Underside (The Dogtooth Stage), Lolo (Avalanche), and Awolnation (Opus).

Holy Wars (The Dogtooth Stage) at 15:00 clashes with Awolnation (Opus) and Lolo (Avalanche).

Palaye Royale (Apex) at 15:30 clashes with Mothica (Avalanche) and Teen Mortgage (The Dogtooth Stage).

Polaris (Opus) at 16:00 clashes with Palaye Royale, Mothica, and The Funeral Portrait (The Dogtooth Stage).

Don Broco (Apex) at 16:50 clashes with Eagles of Death Metal (Opus) and The Funeral Portrait (The Dogtooth Stage).

Eagles of Death Metal (Opus) at 17:05 clashes with Smash Into Pieces (Avalanche) and Anaal Nathrakh (The Dogtooth Stage).

Anaal Nathrakh (The Dogtooth Stage) at 17:30 also clashes with Mallory Knox (Avalanche).

Shinedown (Apex) at 18:20 clashes with Kittie (The Dogtooth Stage) and Mallory Knox (Avalanche).

The Darkness (Opus) at 18:10 clashes significantly with Shinedown, Kittie, and Mallory Knox.

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter (Opus) at 19:35 is a major clash with Dayseeker (Avalanche).

Dayseeker (Avalanche) also clashes directly with Cradle of Filth (The Dogtooth Stage).

Sleep Token (Apex), headlining at 20:55, will clash with the end of the Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter set, and directly with Cradle of Filth (The Dogtooth Stage). Cradle of Filth's set will also run concurrently with the latter part of Sleep Token's set.

What is the weather forecast today for Download Festival - and the pollen count?

According to this morning’s forecast from the Met Office, the weather at Download today will see sunny intervals with cloudy conditions in the evening.

You can expect another hot one with a high of 23 and a low of 13, so keep hydrated and apply plenty of sunscreen as the UV levels are high.

Bad news for hay-fever sufferers also, as the pollen count today set to be high so take all the precautions needed for a pleasant Download 2025.

