Downtown Abbey finale tops the bill at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

A trio of new films come to Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week, starting with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (PG).

In this final installment of the Downton saga, the story unfolds as the Crawley family faces significant turmoil.

Mary Crawley finds herself at the center of a public scandal that threatens the family's reputation, while the entire household grapples with financial difficulties.

The looming threat of social disgrace forces the Crawleys to confront their past and embrace change as they prepare for a new chapter in their lives.

The new Downton Abbey film is out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Other

Also new at the High Street venue this week is animated fun in Dogs at the Opera (U).

A stray dog named Samson, while running away from animal catchers, finds himself in Moscow’s famous Bolshoi Theatre and gets acquainted with the dog of the prima ballerina, after which he helps to return the stolen decoration of the hostess.

The final new film this week is Manga animation in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (15) in which a climactic final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Film times for the week (Friday, September 12 to Thursday, September 18 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (Back to the 80s) (15): Sat & Sun 20:00.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (dubbed) (15): Sat 12:00, 20:00; Sun 16:30.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (subtitled) (15): Fri 16:55; Sat 16:30, 19:45; Mon-Wed 20:00; Thu 16:55, 20:00.

Dogs at the Opera (U): Fri 12:35, 15:10; Sat 10:45, 12:35, 13:05; Sun 10:45 (sensory screening), 12:35, 13:05; Mon-Wed 15:45; Thu 15:05, 17:25.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (PG): Fri 12:00, 14:25, 14:45, 17:05, 17:25, 19:45, 20:00; Sat & Sun 11:20, 14:00, 14:25, 16:40, 17:05, 19:45; Mon 14:45, 17:00, 17:30, 19:45 (subtitled); Tue & Wed 14:45, 17:00, 17:30, 19:45; Thu 14:45, 17:30, 20:05.

Freakier Friday (PG): Mon-Wed 14:30.

The Bad Guys 2 (PG): Sat & Sun 10:45, 13:45.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (15): Fri 12:15, 17:30, 20:25; Sat & Sun 17:25, 20:15; Mon-Wed 17:30, 20:10; Thu 17:30, 20:20.

The Roses (15): Fri 15:05; Sat, Sun & Thu 15:00; Mon-Wed 15:00, 17:35, 20:25

Kids Club: How To Train Your Dragon (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: The Salt Path (12A): Thu 15:00.