Dragon’s Den investor, Strictly star and crafting entrepreneur Sara Davies is going on tour

Craft Your Christmas with Sara Davies hits the road on November 19.

An estimated two in three women take part in some craft hobby, making it one of the fastest growing trends of recent times.

From gifts to garlands, cards to crackers, wrapping paper to mantlepiece decorations, Sara will show audiences how to craft their own Christmas with a range of practical demonstrations, lots of top tips and a healthy slice of her down-to-earth know how.

Interactive, creative, and fun this is an evening night for friends to share ideas and whether it's making your home look warm and inviting for the season, about pimping up your door, mantlepiece, tree, table, or making perfect cards and gifts or wrapping presents.

Sara Davies said: “It goes without saying how much I love crafting but crafting for Christmas is simply the best time for crafting.

“I’m going to share all the little hacks and shortcuts to achieve that perfect look for the perfect crafty Christmas.

"Sharing this with your friends, will make a great night out and hopefully you’ll leave having had a ton of fun, feeling excited about having a home-made personalised Christmas.”

Business has always run in her blood, with Sara taking inspiration from her parents' decorating shop to build her own empire. It all started with The Enveloper - a bespoke envelope maker she designed at the age of 21 while at university, which became an instant hit with the crafting crowd. This soon evolved into Sara's current Crafting Companion business, which sells all types of creative materials and boasts an average turnover of £34million!

Sara's company has over 200 employees across UK and California-based headquarters, and even gained her an MBE for services to the economy in 2016.

Her superb success story made her an obvious choice to take a coveted spot on Dragon's Den, becoming the show's youngest ever female investor in 2019. To date she's made more than £1.1million of investments on the show, giving new businesses the boost they need.

Craft Your Christmas with Sara Davies UK Tour Dates 2022

Saturday 19 November: Reading Hexagon

Tuesday 22 November: Carlisle, Sands Centre

Thursday 24 November: Bradford, St George's Hall

Friday 25 November: Southend, Palace Theatre

Saturday 26 November: Basingstoke, The Anvil

Monday 28 November: Guildford, G Live

Wednesday 30 November: Halifax, Victoria Theatre

Friday 2 December: Newcastle Tyne Theatre

Saturday 3 December: York Barbican

Tuesday 6 December: Birmingham Town Hall

Thursday 8 December: Middlesbrough Town Hall

Saturday 10 December: Aberdeen Music Hall

Sunday 11 December: Edinburgh, The Queen’s Hall