Elemental is sure to pack them in as it hits big screen at Hucknall's Arc Cinema
In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: How much they actually have in common.
Elemental (PG) is computer-animated romantic comedy-drama film, features the vocal talents of Leah Lewis, Catherine O’Hara, Mamoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen and is not to be missed by film fans in the area.
Also definitely worth catching is Insidious: The Red Door (15). Set ten years after the ending events of the second film, Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son Dalton off at an idyllic, ivy-league university.
However, Dalton’s college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return.
Film screenings (July 7 to 13 – times subject to change):
ELEMENTAL (PG): Fri 12:00, 15:00, 16:00, 17.30; Sat 11:00, 12:00, 13:25, 15:50, 17:20; Sun 11:00, 12:00, 13:25, 15:50, 17:20; Mon 14:35, 17:05; Tues 14:40, 17:05; Wed 14:40, 17:05; Thurs 14:40. 17:05
INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY (12A): Fri 14:30, 17:35, 20:30; Sat 13:50, 17:00, 20:10; Sun 13:50, 17:00, 20:10; Mon 14:35, 17:45, 20:00; Tues 14:30, 17:40, 20:00; Wed 14:30, 17:40, 20:00; Thurs 17:35, 20:00
INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR (15): Fri 18:20, 20:40; Sat 18:15, 20:30; Sun 18:15, 20:30; Mon 20:50; Tues
17:45, 20:45; Wed 17:45, 20:45; Thurs 17:45, 20:45
RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN (PG): Fri 12:25, 13:55; Sat 13:00, 15:10; Sun 13:00, 15:10
SPIDER-MAN – ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PG): Fri 12:00, 14:35; Sat 14:20, 17:15; Sun 14:20, 17:15; Mon 14:45; Tues 14:45; Weds 14:45; Thurs 14:45
THE FLASH (12A): Fri 17:35, 20:30; Sat 19:45; Sun 19:45
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS (PG): Fri 19:55; Sat 20:10; Sun 20:10
KIDS CLUB: MY FAIRY TROUBLEMAKER (U): Fri 12:00; Sat & Sun 11:00
SILVER SCREEN: THE LITTLE MERMAID (TBC): Thu 15:00.
