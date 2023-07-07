Elemental is sure to pack them in as it hits big screen at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Catch movies and opera at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week

In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: How much they actually have in common.

Elemental (PG) is computer-animated romantic comedy-drama film, features the vocal talents of Leah Lewis, Catherine O’Hara, Mamoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen and is not to be missed by film fans in the area.​

Also definitely worth catching is Insidious: The Red Door (15). Set ten years after the ending events of the second film, Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son Dalton off at an idyllic, ivy-league university.

However, Dalton’s college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return.

Film screenings (July 7 to 13 – times subject to change):

ELEMENTAL (PG): Fri 12:00, 15:00, 16:00, 17.30; Sat 11:00, 12:00, 13:25, 15:50, 17:20; Sun 11:00, 12:00, 13:25, 15:50, 17:20; Mon 14:35, 17:05; Tues 14:40, 17:05; Wed 14:40, 17:05; Thurs 14:40. 17:05

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY (12A): Fri 14:30, 17:35, 20:30; Sat 13:50, 17:00, 20:10; Sun 13:50, 17:00, 20:10; Mon 14:35, 17:45, 20:00; Tues 14:30, 17:40, 20:00; Wed 14:30, 17:40, 20:00; Thurs 17:35, 20:00

INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR (15): Fri 18:20, 20:40; Sat 18:15, 20:30; Sun 18:15, 20:30; Mon 20:50; Tues

17:45, 20:45; Wed 17:45, 20:45; Thurs 17:45, 20:45

RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN (PG): Fri 12:25, 13:55; Sat 13:00, 15:10; Sun 13:00, 15:10

SPIDER-MAN – ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PG): Fri 12:00, 14:35; Sat 14:20, 17:15; Sun 14:20, 17:15; Mon 14:45; Tues 14:45; Weds 14:45; Thurs 14:45

THE FLASH (12A): Fri 17:35, 20:30; Sat 19:45; Sun 19:45

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS (PG): Fri 19:55; Sat 20:10; Sun 20:10

KIDS CLUB: MY FAIRY TROUBLEMAKER (U): Fri 12:00; Sat & Sun 11:00

SILVER SCREEN: THE LITTLE MERMAID (TBC): Thu 15:00.