Emma Stone stars in new black comedy at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Double Oscar-winner Emma Stone stars in the big new film out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week – the absurdist black comedy Bugonia.

Stone is a powerful CEO who is kidnapped by two conspiracy-obsessed men (Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) who believe she is an alien sent to destroy Earth.

The men, who are convinced the CEO is responsible for ecological disasters and other global problems, hold her captive and try to force her to reveal her alien origins in the latest mindbender from director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Also showing this week are some treats for music fans young and old with a screening of the smash-hit West End Meatloaf show Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical (PG) and for younger fans, there’s K-Pop Demon Hunters Sing-A-Long (PG).

Emma Stone stars in Bugonia at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall. Photo: Other

And there’s a treat for those who love their 80s time-travel classics with a 40th anniversary screening of Back to the Future (PG).

Film times for the week (Friday, October 31 to Thursday, November 6 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

A Tooth Fairy Tale (PG): Fri 13:15, Sat 11:30, 13:45; Sun 15:15.

Back To The Future (40th Anniversary) (PG): Fri 17:15, 20:00; Sat 20:00; Mon 15:05, 17:30 (subtitled); Tue 15:10, 19:45; Wed & Thu 17:40.

Back To The Future (40th Anniversary) (PG) – Fan Event: Sun 12:00, 12:30, 13:00.

Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical (PG): Sun 19:30.

Black Phone 2 (18): Fri 20:10.

Bugonia (15): Fri 17:30, 20:05; Sat 18:05, 20:35; Sun 17:00, 19:45; Mon 15:00, 20:10; Tue 17:15, 20:00; Wed & Thu 15:10, 20:15.

Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc – Subtitled (15): Fri 17:55; Sat 18:15; Sun 17:20; Mon-Wed 17:45; Thu 17:35.

Coco (U): Fri 11:00.

Disney Junior Cinema Club 2025 (U): Sat 10:00.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (U): Fri 10:45, 13:00, 15:15; Sat 11:35, 13:15, 15:30; Sun 10:20, 15:05; Mon, Tue & Thu 15:20.

The Gruffalo and Room On The Broom (U): Fri 10:00, 11:35; Sat 10:00, 10:05; Sun 10:00.

K-Pop Demon Hunters (Sing-A-Long) (PG): Fri 11:00, 13:15, Sat 11:30, 13:45, 15:55; Sun 10:30, 13:00; Mon-Thu 15:30.

Night Of The Zoopocalypse (PG): Fri 15:10; Sat 15:30.

RBO 2025-25: The Royal Ballet: La Fille Mal Gardee: Wed 19:00.

Regretting You (12A): Fri 17:40; Sat 17:35, 20:25; Sun 19:45; Mon-Thu 17:45, 20:15.

Sketch (12A): Fri 13:10, 15:30; Sat 13:30; Sun 14:40, 15:30; Tue 15:05; Wed 15:40.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (12A): Fri 15:20, 20:05; Sat 15:45, 20:15; Sun 17:40, 20:15; Mon 17:35, 20:05; Tue 17:30, 20:00; Wed 16:10, 20:00; Thu 17:15, 19:45.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (15): Mon 20:00.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (12A): Sat 17:45; Sun 17:15; Thu 19:45.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (12A): Sat 17:45; Sun 17:15.

Kids Club: Grand Prix Of Europe (U): Sat 11:00; Sun 10:45.

Silver Screen: The Naked Gun (15): Thu 15:00.