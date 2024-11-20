Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Encanto in Concert comes to Nottingham for the first time this spring half-term when Disney’s award-winning film is brought to life with a full 80-piece orchestra performing the score.

The one-off show takes place at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on February 21 and will bring the magic of live performance to a family audience, where they will see how music is created right in front of their eyes.

The full Nottingham-based Limelight Orchestra will be playing on stage in sync with the family favourite film.

With a score by Lin Manuel Miranda, the composer of Hamilton and Moana fame, featuring South American music, the orchestra has sourced traditional instruments to create the authentic sounds.

Encanto In Concert is to be performed at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on February 21. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

It’s all part of a commitment to delivering a life affirming experience that captures the magic of the beloved film.

A bespoke lighting design will surround the audience with the sights and sounds of the village where the Madrigals live in a magical house in the mountains of Columbia.

Paul Murphy, Limelight Orchestra musical director, said: “Families can enjoy a wonderful live performance delivered in a modern accessible way.

"It’s going to be a really exciting event that will last long in the memory. We firmly believe that giving as many children as possible access to high quality live experiences is absolutely of vital importance to their own creative imaginations and to nurture an audience for the arts in the future.”

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, We Don’t Talk About Bruno is performed by several members of the voice cast, including Mauro Castillo as Félix and Carolina Gaitán as Pepa. (Photo by Disney)

The film tells the story of Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, who discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, and may be her family’s last hope.

Mirabel Madrigal breaks new ground as the first Disney heroine to wear glasses, a detail that has resonated with many viewers who wear glasses themselves.

With the orchestra playing the full score including one of the film’s most popular songs ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, the audience is sure to have a great evening.

Previously performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall and by the Halle in Manchester, this is a chance to experience Encanto Concert Live To Film, the only one taking place in the UK in 2025.

Check out Encanto In Concert at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena early next year. (Photo by Disney)

Performed by The Limelight Orchestra, this event is produced in association with Gloworm Events, the family focused events company behind the East Midlands leading family festival.

Tickets for the show on February 21 at 6.30pm start from £15 (plus booking fee). Under 14s need to be accompanied by an adult. The performance is suitable for four-year-olds and upwards and the run time is two hours and 15 minutes, with a 30-minute interval.

For more on tickets, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

