Ore Obuba will be among the stars of Pretty Woman: The Musical when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo by Marc Brenner)

​Pretty Woman The Musical

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, September 2 to 7.

The smash hit show visits the area soon as part of its successful UK and Ireland tour, starring Amber Davies as Vivian Ward, Ore Oduba as Happy Man/Mr Thompson and Oliver Savile as Edward Lewis.

Amber has recently been seen in the West End as Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future: The Musical.

Ore was most recently seen as Brad Majors in the West End and UK tour of the 50th anniversary production of The Rocky Horror Show. Ore was crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion in 2016.

Oliver’s West End credits include Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and the UK tour of Cats and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Once upon a time in the late ’80s, Vivian met Edward and her life changed forever. Be swept up in their romance in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Pretty Woman: The Musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, plus a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton.

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk