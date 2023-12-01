Get ready for A Horrible Christmas at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall (Photo credit: Ian Tilton)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 27, 2pm and 4.30pm.

A Horrible Histories take on Christmas means only one thing – something Horrible for both the kids and parents alike to love.

While the audience will be treated to singalongs and a bit of ‘behind you’, do not expect the usual Christmas panto.

From Victorian villains to medieval monks, Puritan parties to Tudor treats, expect a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they all join forces to save the festive season.

When Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it’s up to one young courageous boy to save the day – but can he save Christmas?

Director/actor of Horrible Christmas, Neal Foster was last seen directing and starring in the Horrible Histories BBC Prom ‘Orrible Opera at The Royal Albert Hall.

He explained: “Christmas is a special time of year and it’s wonderful to perform in a heart-warming show about the importance of family in the company of Horrible Histories, who always know how to have fun!”Neal Foster added: “We can’t wait for Horrible Christmas to roll round!”

Details: For ticket availability to see Horrible Christmas, you can go to www.trch.co.uk