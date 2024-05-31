Enjoy a sparkling trio of productions when Opera North returns later this year

Tytania from A Midsummer Night's Dream is pictured.

​Opera North returns to Nottingham Theatre Royal this autumn for its latest eagerly-awaited visit to the venue.

Old Market Square in Nottingham is set to take centre-stage as Opera North launches its season with a series of compelling images displayed around the city and used online.

The Leeds-based arts organisation, which tours the north of England, has created a series of impactful visuals specifically for the area with principal singers from the upcoming season pictured in various instantly recognisable locations around the historic square.

The company’s latest season, at the city centre venue from November 20 to 23, offers magic, mystery and magnificent music in abundance.

A revival of The Magic Flute sees James Brining returning to Opera North to direct a production for all ages packed with fantasy, romance and daring.

The adventure sees Prince Tamino embarking on a quest to save Pamina, daughter of the Queen of the Night, from the clutches of Sarastro, the Priest of the Sun, with plenty of surprises along the way and Mozart’s breathtaking score underpinning all the action.

The magic continues with A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Benjamin Britten’s take on Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy, featuring a host of well-known characters including Bottom and Puck.

Completing the trio is Gilbert and Sullivan’s hilariously inventive Gothic parody Ruddigore, with a reluctant villain and modest maiden joined by an assortment of amiable ghosts and scary professional bridesmaids.

The Queen of the Night from Mozart's The Magic Flute.

Directed by Jo Davies, the production was hailed as an instant classic in its first run.

Emily Simpson, director of audiences at Opera North, said: “Nottingham is one of our regular touring venues and opera is something residents can feel proud of hosting as part of their wider cultural offer.

"By putting this well-known area of the city in the limelight, we’re looking to underline to residents that opera belongs to them – and, just like the city itself, that it offers a warm welcome to everyone, regardless of age or background. We invite people to step into opera with us this autumn.”

Other initiatives to make it easier for audiences to come and experience opera include a matinee performance for easier travel, English subtitles, and sign-interpretation, audio description and touch tours on selected dates.

Sir Despard Murgatroyd is one of the key characters in Gilbert and Sullivan's Ruddigore.

Ticket schemes are also available, encouraging newcomers to experience opera for the first time, including the Try it ON scheme offering £20 tickets for first-timers, and £10 tickets for under 30s and students.