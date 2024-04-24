Enjoy bangers galore when Clubland hits stage at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Clubland's 2024 arena tour is coming to Notts on May 4.

​Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, May 4.

Following the massive success of last year’s tour, Clubland is returning for six shows at UK venues.

Grab your chance to see the biggest artists performing their hit tunes in a spectacular three-hour action-packed show.

Relive the classic tunes in a party atmosphere and enjoy the Clubland experience in a show which will bring all those amazing times back.

Get back to the times when dance music produced the best tunes, incredible energy and an amazing feel-good factor, with floorfillers that go back as far as the 90s mixed in with current hits.

In 2008, Clubland Live was launched and played to tens of thousands of people in packed arenas, the first time dance music headlined in such venues. There were a further two sold out tours, well remembered by fans.Last year Clubland - Night of your Life proved a massive success.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com