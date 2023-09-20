Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The concert is called Homage to Baroque and will be held at All Saints Church in Ockbrook on Saturday, September 23, from 7.30pm.

The concert features performances of the following pieces: Chevalier de Saint Georges’s Symphony No 2; the first movement of Palladio by Karl Jenkins; Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite; Handel’s Concerto Grosso in A major Op 6, No 11; Hindemith’s Five Pieces for Strings; and CPE Bach’s Symphony in F major H665.

Music lovers in the area will be able to enjoy a lively concert with pieces by Bach and Handel, as well as music by more modern composers who have used elements of the Baroque style in these pieces.

Clare Bhabra will be at the helm for Helix Ensemble's latest concert. (Photo credit: Marco Borggreve)

Handel was writing his 12 Concerto Grosso in 1739, featuring virtuosic solo string parts with a string ensemble, while C P E Bach wrote his symphony in 1776 and was quite innovative, introducing distinct roles for the wind instruments, rather than just doubling the strings as composers before had done.

Chevalier de Saint Georges was a mixed-race composer in France at the time of Mozart but his name has only recently become well-known, especially after the new film release about his life. Not only was he a skilled violinist, but he also excelled at fencing.

Stravinsky and Hindemith both used ideas from Baroque music and modernised them in their own distinctive styles. Stravinsky’s music is from his ballet of the same name and includes wind and brass, while Hindemith’s piece is for strings only.

Karl Jenkins wrote Palladio in 1995, in the form of a concerto grosso and it has become a popular piece, with many arrangements for different groups of instruments.

Helix will be playing the first movement, Allegretto, which was used for the TV commercial A Diamond is Forever.

Helix Ensemble will be led by guest musical director Clare Bhabra, who plays with Sinfonia Viva and the Tedesca Quartet, and leads several orchestras including Nottingham Philharmonic.