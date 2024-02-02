Enjoy blast from the past with Sounds Of The Rat Pack Era at Mansfield Palace Theatre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mansfield Palace Theatre, February 24.
Returning to Mansfield Palace Theatre by popular demand for one night only, see the kings of swing in Sounds of the Rat Pack Era and Beyond.
The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK promise to take you back to the heady days of the Rat Pack era with songs made famous by Frank, Sammy and Dean as well as swinging it up to date with arrangements of songs as performed by Michael Bublé, Robbie Williams and Harry Connick Jr.This is not a look-a-like, sound-a-like tribute show: instead they showcase the wonderful numbers of that time, along with performing arrangements by more recent singers that are keeping the genre alive and introducing the next generation of fans to some of the most iconic music of the 20th century.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Details: For more on ticket availability for the show, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 463133.
For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.