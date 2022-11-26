Southwell Minster, December 19, 7.30pm.

Southwell Music Festival returns to Southwell Minster for a moving and atmospheric celebration of the festive season.

The Southwell Festival Voices with director Marcus Farnsworth perform a selection of carols old and new in a stunning sequence of poetry and music celebrating the joy of Christmas.

Traditional carols such as Away in a Manger and The Holly and Ivy rub shoulders with modern classics by composers Jonathan Dove, Cheryl Frances-Hoad and Judith Weir, as well as some of Ralph Vaughan Williams best-known seasonal songs.

Southwell Festival Voices will be joined by the inimitable Clive Mantle as the reader. A firm favourite with Southwell audiences, Clive is well known for his TV appearances including The Vicar of Dibley, Game of Thrones and Holby City.

He brings his vocal talents to poems and prose by John Betjeman, Carol Anne Duffy and Wendy Cope.

Southwell Music Festival artistic director Marcus Farnsworth said: “This concert is one of the highlights of my year!

Popular TV actor Clive Mantle will again perform readings at the concert

"Beautiful Christmas choral music sung by our superb Festival Voices, in one of the most atmospheric buildings in the country, with Clive Mantle offering us sublime poetry and prose. It is the perfect set-up for Christmas”.

Tickets are priced from £6. Book online at southwellmusicfesitval.com or call the Box Office on 01636 330014 (Monday - Friday 9am - 7.30pm).