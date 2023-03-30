Enjoy cross-cultural music of the highest quality with Mishra and Deepa Sri Shakthi

Don't miss the forthcoming performances in Nottingham and Sheffield by Mishra

​The Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham, April 13/The Greystones, Sheffield, April 15.

Global folk band Mishra have formed a new collaboration with international fusion-vocalist Deepa Sri Shakthi and are touring UK venues in the UK.

The project takes the soul-stirring euphoria of Deepa’s sufi singing and weaves in the threads of Mishra’s UK folk and Indian classical influences to create a captivating cross-cultural sound.

Their performances are a journey of contrasts, from hand-clapping trance-like sufi songs to spacious stillness and reflection with lyrics in Hindu, Urdu and English.

They are calling their show Samaroh, after the Hindi word for celebration.

Mishra are Kate Griffin on banjo and vocals, Ford Collier on low whistle and percussion, John Ball on tabla and santoor, Joss Mann-Hazell on double bass, and Alex Lyon on clarinets and vocals.

Details: For more on the gigs, see www.mishramusic.co.uk