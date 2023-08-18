Nottinghamshire star Jeneba Kanneh-Mason is one of the top performers at this year's Southwell Music Festival. (Photo by John Price)

​Expected to attract visitors from all over the East Midlands – not to mention further afield – this year’s event runs from August 25 to 28.

Tickets are selling fast for the ninth annual Southwell Music Festival and with lots of free events too, there is something for all to enjoy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The festival will be welcoming professional musicians and performers from across the UK, as well as shining a spotlight on the best of Nottinghamshire’s home-grown talent, which this year includes acclaimed pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason and award-winning jazz trumpeter Hugh Pascall.

Most Popular

For classical fans, Saturday evening sees the Festival Baroque Sinfonia perform Vivaldi’s iconic Four Seasons in Southwell Minster and then return on Sunday with the Festival Voices for Handel’s fabulous showcase for choir, Dixit Dominus.

Southwell Music Festival always brings moving, atmospheric choral music to the awe-inspiring setting of the Minster.

On the Friday evening, the Festival Voices will perform a specially curated programme, The Voice of Freedom, where choral works will be heard alongside the poetry of writer and civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also on the Friday, fiddler Aidan O’Rourke returns to Southwell Music Festival, joining forces with the pioneering piper Brìghde Chaimbeul for a lunchtime Festival Folk gig.

Jazz trumpet ace Hugh Pascall appears at this year's Southwell Music Festival.

If relaxed jazz is your thing, catch Hugh Pascall and his quintet for a Sunday afternoon of music in the Festival Marquee. You can also watch out for Hugh's free pop-up performances in locations across the town on Saturday.

The free Festival Fringe brings even more music to Southwell, this year raising money for local charity Trent Dementia.

Fringe performers include Nottingham Young Musician winner Benjamin Staniforth and pianist Annie McChrystal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the Sunday, musicians will also bring classical, folk and jazz sounds to the Ceramics in Southwell event in the Market Square.

This year's Southwell Music Festival is to take place from August 25 to 28 (Photo by Joe Briggs-Price)

Southwell Music Festival artistic director Marcus Farnsworth said: “Whether you are a seasoned concertgoer or want to try something new, we hope you will join us for a weekend of sensational live music right here in Nottinghamshire”.

Tickets are available from just £5.

See the full programme and book online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/southwell-music-festival.