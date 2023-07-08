Enjoy four of the best when Classic Thriller Season returns to Nottingham Theatre Royal this summer

The Colin McIntytre Classic Thriller Season takes place during August at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham.

​The cast has been announced for this summer’s chilling but thrilling season, featuring four new mysteries to solve.

A much-loved summer staple at the city centre venue since 1988, this year’s season opens at the Theatre Royal Nottingham on August 1 and runs until August 26.

The cast to perform as a repertory company presenting a four-week season of psychologic thrillers, detective mysteries and classic whodunnits, includes Susan Earnshaw, John Goodrum, Karen Henson, Sarah Wynne Kordas, Lara Lemon, John Lyons, Pavan Maru, David Osmond, Kia Pope, Juliette Strobel, and Jeremy Lloyd Thomas.

Karen Henson from Tabs Productions, co-producer for the season, said: “We’re all so excited to be back at the Theatre Royal for four whole weeks.

"We kick off with the classic Agatha Christie story, Love From A Stranger, with Lara Lemon and David Osmond taking the lead roles.

“Mystery and mayhem abound in week two, when three priceless diamonds disappear in the midst of a boisterous pantomime at a country manor house.

"This is a brand new production of Father Brown – A Crime at Christmas, based on the Mysteries of G K Chesterton. John Lyons, from TV’s A Touch of Frost, returns to don his cassock once again as Father Brown.

A Touch Of Frost star John Lyons will return to the role of Father Brown in this year's Classic Thriller Season. (Photo credit: Simon Cooper)

“He threatens this is his last season but do we believe him? Could it be another red herring?

“In week three, Brian Clemens’s Murderous Liaisons whisks us off to the Mediterranean for 1980s shenanigans on the Costa del Sol.

"Pavan Maru, new to the Classic Thriller Season this year, plays Larry, a professional safe-cracker who takes on a gangland jewel thief, Alex. Alex will be played by Jeremy Lloyd Thomas, a familiar face and big favourite with Classic Thriller Season fans.

“Our final flourish is Alan Ayckbourn’s, Snake in the Grass, a first for the Classic Thriller Season in Nottingham.

Susan Earnshaw is among the cast for this year's Classic Thriller Season

"Sarah Wynne Kordas, Karen Henson and Susan Earnshaw play the three lead roles in this macabre and chilling tale of blackmail and deceit.”

Karen concluded: “As a company, it’s our honour and privilege to revisit the resplendent Theatre Royal each summer. We do hope audiences will enjoy these four wonderfully entertaining plays, and also help us celebrate the Classic Thriller Season’s 35th birthday, too!”

For more on tickets to see the plays in this year’s Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555.

