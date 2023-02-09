NoGood Boyo have been added to the line-up for Gate To Southwell Festival 2023.

​This summer’s Gate To Southwell Festival is running from June 29 to July 2 and looks certain to be the most international, entertaining and musically diverse event yet.

The highly acclaimed and immensely danceable London Afrobeat Collective have joined the festival headliners.

They are eight musicians who create politically-charged funk inspired by late Nigerian superstar Fela Kuti with his perfect blend of soulful jazz horns, hi-life and mighty Yoruban rhythms.

There is also a strong African influence to the music of the Stone Jets, uniting the distinctive voice of Given Nkanyane with the guitar skills of Manfred Klose.

In total contrast, heading for Southwell from Wales, there’s the raving steampunk-style nu-metal-meets-traditional Welsh music of NoGood Boyo (appropriately taking their name from the bad boy character in Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood).

And last but far from least of the recent festival recruits, Martyn Joseph, unquestionably one of Britain’s finest singer-songwriters, will also be appearing.

Martyn is a jaw-dropping guitar player with a unique percussive style who's been branded “The Welsh Springsteen”.

London Afrobeat Collective are not to be missed at this year's Gate To Southwell Festival (photo courtesy of Marcus Maschwitz)

They join an already global sounding line-up featuring The Raghu Dixit Project from India, The Dog Show Sessions (combining English roots stars Show of Hands with Madrid-based Irish-American quartet Track Dogs), American singer-songwriter Tom Russell, bluegrass boys The Hoth Brothers from New Mexico, Italian ragtime and old time from Max & Veronica, and Irish traditional stars Gatehouse.

In addition, there’s quality rhythm and blues from Nine Below Zero, English folk from Tarren and one of the UK’s finest singer-songwriter guitarists in John Smith, whose songs have been streamed millions of times.

With more artists to be announced, there will also be camping and glamping facilities, excellent family entertainment, dance, spoken word and comedy, pub gigs, workshops, and top-quality food and drink.

Tier One discounted tickets are running out but Tier Two tickets will soon be on sale via https://www.gtsf.uk

The Baghu Dixit Project

As with last year, the festival will take place at the beautiful lakeside setting in Kirklington near Southwell.

The festival received great reviews last year including RnR Magazine’s verdict of "excellent cast list...too many good performances to mention. It has become a great favourite and if you haven't been already, try it.”

See www.gtsf.uk for more.