Trent Chamber Orchestra's latest concert features performances of two works by Beethoven.

​Trent Chamber Orchestra is conducted by Derek Williams and led by Rob Rosa.

The ensemble’s eagerly-awaited second concert will take place on Sunday, February 19, from 3pm, at Rushcliffe Arena in West Bridgford, so why not go along and check them out.

The concert will feature a brace of much-loved overtures, both of which are inspired by similiar literary so urces: Mozart’s Marriage Of Figaro Overture and Rossini’s Barber Of Seville Overture .

You can also hear Faure’s delightful Pavane, plus a brace of Beethoven works.

Annabel Stevens will be the talented soloist in the composer’s Romance In F for Violin. The concert concludes with Beethoven’s underrated but very enjoyable Fourth Symphony, a sunny work that has much to recommend it.

For more on tickets, go to trent-chamber.co.uk