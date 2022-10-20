Enjoy some European classics in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's latest concert

Don't miss the latest concert from Nottingham Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, November 5.

Conducted by Derek Williams, who this season is marking his 40th year at the helm of the orchestra, NSO will be joined by highly acclaimed British soloist Callum Smart for a performance of Glazunov’s sparkling Violin Concerto.

The concert starts with extracts from Grieg’s two suites of incidental music from Peer Gynt, including the iconic Morning Mood and the exciting In The Hall Of The Mountain King.

The concert also features Borodin’s lively and tuneful Second Symphony and the romantic Adagio from Spartacus by Aram Khachaturian, still fondly remembered by people of a certain age as the theme tune to the hit 70s BBC drama The Onedin Line.

For more on how to get hold of tickets for this performance, go to http://www.nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/​​​​​​​