Get your tickets nice and early to see the Twirlywoos show at Mansfield Palace Theatre later this year. (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

Twirlywoos can be seen at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on May 2, with performances starting at 1.30pm and 4pm.

You can come along to the Leeming Street venue to see Great BigHoo, Toodloo, Chickedy, Chick and their friends as they discover the wonderful world around us.

Expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises as they set sail in their big red boat.

The funny, loveable Twirlywoos are brought to life on stage with beautifully inventive puppetry promising an hour of colourful fun and laughter.

From the producers of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Sarah and Duck Live on Stage, Twirlywoos Live is an enchanting introduction to theatre for all ages.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Tall Stories will present a production of The Gruffalo at Nottingham's Theatre Royal from May 9 to 11.

A production of The Gruffalo is not to be missed at Nottingham Theatre Royal soon.

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in this magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures?

After all, there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo – is there?

Songs, laughs and monstrous fun for children aged three and up and their grown-ups will feature in the much-loved show that’s toured Britain and the world.

See www.trch.co.uk for more on how to get hold of tickets.

Finally, We Are Shewolves will present Sarah Middleton’s play SheWolves at Nottingham Playhouse on May 14.

Aimed at those aged 12 and over, SheWolves asks: Ever thought you should run the world, even though you’re ‘only fourteen and a girl’?

Priya and Lou have. And they’re ready to bite back against any adult who doubts them.

Armed with a backpack full of Pop-tarts and a hunger to tackle climate change, they embark on a covert expedition into the wild.

But when the wilderness closes in around them, can Lou and Priya overcome their differences to make their voices heard?

SheWolves is an uplifting, funny and empowering play about forging friendships when you’re a bit weird, the power of hope and the underestimated smartness of teens.

For ticket information, check out www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk