​Mansfield Choral Society

​Samworth Academy, Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield, Friday, July 5 at 7:30pm.

The choir, currently in the middle of its 50th anniversary year, will be following up the success of a recent celebratory concert at Southwell Minster with this latest performance, called Summer Playlist.

The playlist for this eagerly-awaited concert includes not only some wonderful fun favourites for the summer but also some thought-provoking pieces too, including Alex Patterson's arrangement of My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose, and Billy Joel's And So It Goes, arranged by Bob Chilcott.The choir doesn’t hold auditions and welcomes new members – whatever age or ability – if they have a love of singing choral music.

Mansfield Choral Society members are pictured in action.

Details: Tickets are £12 for adults, and £5 for accompanied young people under the age of 16. They are available from choir members or on the door. For more on the choir, go to https://www.mansfieldchoral.org.uk