Enjoy the best of British in latest concert from Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra

Leading violin player Callum Smart will be the guest soloist in Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra's latest concert.

Nottingham Albert Hall, October 16.

The first concert of NPO’s 2022-23 season of performances is titled A Symphony of London.

It will be a celebration of some of the best music composed at the beginning of the 20th century in Britain. The orchestra will be joined by guest soloist Callum Smart for a performance of magnificent Violin Concerto by Edward Elgar.

Most Popular

The concert also features Elgar’s lively and multi-faceted Cockaigne Overture, which depicts a colourful portrait of Edwardian London.

Other music in the concert, which starts at 3pm and will be conducted by Mark Heron, includes Percy Grainger’s popular Handel in the Strand, the second movement from Eric Coates’ London Suite, called Westminster, and Hammersmith by Holst.

This Prelude and Scherzo was originally commissioned by the BBC for military band.

Holst later rewrote it for full orchestra and it reflects his affection for this area of London and his walks by the River Thames.

Advertisement

Details: Tickets are £16, £20, children £5, available from ticketsource.co.uk 0333 666 3366 Visit www.nottinghamphilharmonic.co.uk for more details.