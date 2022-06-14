The iconic musical Singin’ In The Rain can be seen at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall from July 5 to 9 and is definitely well worth seeing.

A smash hit production in Chichester, in the West End and most recently Sadler’s Wells, Michael Harrison and Jonathan Church present Chichester Festival Theatre and Stage Entertainment’s production of Singin’ in the Rain.

Don Lockwood is a silent movie star with everything he could want.

He has fame, adulation and a well-publicised ‘romance’ with his co-star Lina Lamont.

But Hollywood is about to change forever. There is rumour in the studio of a new kind of film, where the actors actually talk … and sing … and dance.

Can Don and the uniquely voiced Lina make the transition, and will chorus girl Kathy Selden fulfil her dream of stardom and capture Don’s heart along the way?

For more on tickets to see the acclaimed touring production, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Later in July, Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra will present a concert performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific at Retford Majestic Theatre on July 24 at 7.30pm.

Set in an island paradise during World War Two, two parallel love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war.

Featuring a 35-piece orchestra and an ensemble of professional and local singers, the concert performance of the show features such hit songs as Bali H’ai, Younger Than Springtime, I’m Going To Wash That Man Right Out My Hair, There Is Nothing Like A Dame and many many more.

For more on tickets to see Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra in action, go to https://www.majesticretford.org/

Finally, the rescheduled visit for Book Of Mormon – the nine-time Tony Award and four-time Olivier winning Best Musical – is to take place at Nottingham Theatre Royal from August 17 to September 10.

This outrageous musical comedy from creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Bobby Lopez co-writer of Avenue Q and Frozen, follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get.

Now with sold out productions in London, on Broadway, North America, Melbourne and Sydney, The Book of Mormon has become a worldwide sensation and is not to be missed by musical theatre fans from across Nottinghamshire.

For more on tickets to see this production during its visit to the city centre venue, you can go to www.trch.co.uk