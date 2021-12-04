Enter the house of fun with legends Madness at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Madness are to perform soon at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Photo credit: Martin Parr)

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, December 14.

British pop giants Madness have made their triumphant return to the road with The Ladykillers Tour, and will be calling at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham soon.After 18 months cooped up considering their career options (punctuated by excursions out for critically acclaimed docu-series Before We Was We), the Nutty Boys finally get back to doing what they do best - uniting the people for a right raucous live bash. And with a live set teeming with hits, what a tour this promises to be.Joining Madness on The Ladykillers arena tour will be special guests Squeeze.Madness have a huge back catalogue of hits stretching back to 1979: One Step Beyond, My Girl, Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love, House of Fun, Our House, Wings Of A Dove…the list goes on and on.

Details: For more, check out www.motorpointarenanottingham.comPhoto credit: Martin Parr

For more entertainment, you can click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.