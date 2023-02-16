And it will be the third film at the venue to be shown in 3D, following on Avatar and Titanic.

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cast includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Samuel L Jackson, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Paul Rudd (left) and Jonathan Majors star in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the Arc Cinema this week

Most Popular

Also new this week is Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (U).

When struggling filmmaker Dean moves into an Airbnb, he quickly discovers that one-inch-tall shell Marcel, already lives there with his grandmother – and their pet lint Alan – as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dean starts filming Marcel and his grandmother, igniting a meteoric rise to internet fame that changes their lives forever.

But will it be enough to track down Marcel’s long-lost family?

Film times for the week (Friday, February 17 to Thursday, February 23 – film times subject to change):

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA (12A): Fri-Sun 11:00 13:50 16:40 17:45 19:30 20:30; Mon 11:00 13:50 16:40 17:45 19:30 20:25; Tue & Wed 16:25 17:40 19:05; Thu 15:10 17:30 20:10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA 3D (12A): Fri 13:10 18:00; Sat & Sun 13:15 18:00; Mon 13:15 18:00 20:35; Tue & Wed 20:15.

EPIC TAILS (U): Fri-Mon 11:05 15:50.

MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE (15): Fri 18:00 20:40; Sat 20:35; Sun 18:00 20:40; Mon 18:00; Tue & Wed 17:50; Thu 15:30.

MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE (PARENT & BABY) (15): Fri 15:35; Sat 15:35 18:00; Sun & Mon 15:35; Tue & Wed 15:10 20:30; Thu 17:55 20:30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON (U): Fri-Sun 13:00; Mon 13:25; Tue & Wed 15:40; Thu 15:15.

NT LIVE: OTHELLO (12A): Thu 19:30.

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (PG): Fri-Mon 11:00* 13:15 15:30; Tue & Wed 17:35; Thu 17:15.

THE WHALE (15): Fri-Mon 20:25; Tue & Wed 15:20 19:50; Thu 18:00 20:20.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KIDS CLUB: STRANGE WORLD (PG): Sat-Mon 11:00

SILVER SCREEN: EMPIRE OF LIGHT (12A): Thu 15:00.

*relaxed sensory screening