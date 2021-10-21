Erasure and Bryan Adams among legends to visit Motorpoint Arena during 2022

Music veterans Erasure will be at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena in 2022. (Photo by Phil Sharp)

Following the completion of a sold out tour across the UK, Erasure, featuring chart-topping duo Andy Bell and Vince Clarke, have, due to overwhelming demand, added new UK dates for May 2022.

This will include a visit to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on May 22 next year with tickets due to go on sale on October 29.

The band recently shared a video for brand new track Time (Hearts Full of Love), which features on a newly released five-track EP.

Ne:EP - out on CD, limited edition purple cassette and digitally - is a companion piece to their latest album, The Neon, with four new tracks sitting alongside Secrets - which originally appeared on The Neon Remixed.

Their 18th studio album, The Neon went into the UK Official Albums Chart at number four, their highest chart position since I Say I Say I Say, which in turn gets a deluxe two-CD expanded hardback book release on November 5.

For more on how to get hold of tickets, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Meanwhile, platinum selling and Grammy Award winning musician Bryan Adams will return to the UK in 2022 with a headline tour.

Veteran Bryan Adams is not to be missed at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena in 2022.

This will see him dropping in at the venue on May 15.

Widely considered one of the most iconic rock musicians in the world, Adams has countless accolades and awards and has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide.

The tour is in support of his 15th studio album, set for release in March 2022, aptly titled So Happy It Hurts.

Finally, Blondie – with special guest Johnny Marr – will perform at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on May 5, 2022.

See Blondie on their Against All Odds tour.

One of the most influential bands to emerge from New York’s punk scene, they have announced a rescheduled ten-date UK tour to begin in April. It will be their first UK tour in five years.

Iconic frontwoman/songwriter Debbie Harry, guitarist/conceptual mastermind Chris Stein and powerhouse drummer Clem Burke, are eager to get back on the road, along with longstanding bandmates bassist Leigh Foxx, guitarist Tommy Kessler and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen.

The Against The Odds tour dates will see the veterans perform a wonderful mix of new material and some of their most beloved hits from a glittering, chart-topping back catalogue that brought them fame and acclaim all over the world.

For more on these gigs at the venue, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

