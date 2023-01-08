Ex-rugby ace James Haskell is on the ball again as new live tour visits Nottingham Glee

Nottingham Glee, March 8.

Former England rugby player James Haskell is a star podcaster with The Good, the Bad and the Rugby, author of Sunday Times Bestselling book What A Flanker and is back on the road once again with his new stage show S*x, Tries & Videotape, including a show at the Glee Club, Nottingham on March 8.

This show charts James’s journey from his early days as mischievous schoolboy, through his time as a professional rugby player, having played around the world including at Wasps, Northampton, Stade Francais, The Ricoh Black Rams, and The Highlanders.

James Haskell is to start his latest UK tour at Nottingham Glee

There is no other player out there with more stories to tell than James.

Looking ahead to the tour, James Haskell explained: “I couldn’t be more excited to be going on the road, getting a chance to perform and share my stories from my career.

”Hopefully I’ll make some people laugh along the way!”

One of rugby’s biggest characters; James Haskell has had an extraordinary, truly global career and has boatloads to say about rugby life.

Having played 77 times for England, James lifts the lid on the life the fans don’t get to see.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for the live show, you can go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham

