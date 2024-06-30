Exciting new chapter begins for rebranded Notts theatre company Rebel Sparks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ignite ​Networking Day, Nelson Street, Nottingham, July 18.

Notts-based The Gramophones Theatre Company is rebranding as Rebel Sparks to help support female, trans and gender non-conforming artists to burn brightly.

The Gramophones formed in Nottingham 15 years ago, run by co-artistic directors Hannah Stone and Ria Ashcroft, and have been making a wide variety of performances since then that have included clown comedy, and, most recently, an aerial circus show for babies.

Pictured is new associate artist Farrell Cox (centre) with Rebel Sparks' co-artistic directors Ria Ashcroft (left) and Hannah Stone. (Photo credit Rob Smalley). They are styled by Gemma Caseley-Kirk.

They have performed at local venues like Nottingham Playhouse and Lakeside Arts Centre, as well as the Edinburgh Fringe and touring nationally.

Ria Ashcroft explained: “We want to put everything we have learnt to good use in order to ignite other artists’ creativity, particularly in a time when women and gender non-conforming artists are still not being paid equally.

"The name “Rebel Sparks” captures that exciting new energy and drive for change, and marks a new chapter for the company”.Rebel Sparks are introducing new associate artist Farrell Cox, a black British actress, aerialist, theatre maker and solo performer. The hunt is now on for two more associate artists.

Co-artistic director Hannah Stone added: “We are excited to see who is out there that we don’t know about, and to hear what they might need from an independent company.

"We want to hear about the exciting theatre they want to make, and how we can use our learning and experience from the last 15 years to help them”.

Rebel Sparks are holding Ignite - Networking Day in Nottingham to meet local female, trans and gender non-conforming theatre artists.

Details: For more, go to https://tinyurl.com/RebelSparksNetworking