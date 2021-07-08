Exciting new play J'Ouvert to hit the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

J’Ouvert by Yasmin Joseph. Photo credit: Helen Murray

Nottingham Theatre Royal, July 21 to 24.

Following performances as part of SFP’s RE:EMERGE season at the Harold Pinter Theatre recently, Yasmin Joseph’s J’Ouvert will run for five performances only at Theatre Royal Nottingham later this month, enabling more audiences to access this exciting new production. 2017. Carnival is here. The streets of Notting Hill are alive with history and amongst the pulsating soca, dazzling colour, and endless sequins and feathers, Jade and Nadine are fighting for space in a world they thought was theirs.A timely reflection on the black British experience and sexual politics of Carnival, J’Ouvert is a piercing, hilarious and fearless story of two best friends, battling to preserve tradition in a society where women’s bodies are frequently under threat.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Helen Murray

