Experience the hits of Blondie live in Trowell

Top Blondie tribute act Blondied are next up at a regular live entertainment night in Trowell.

VIP Cabaret is a non-profit organisation that hosts four live shows per year featuring some of the best tribute acts in the industry.

Formed by David Clifford and his late partner Anita, David and his team of volunteers aim to provide a night of memorable entertainment.

VIP Cabaret has its own private function room at the Festival Inn with seating and tables, complete with bar and a large dancefloor.

The VIP Cabaret club have invested heavily in technology, with a 10,000-watt PA system giving high-quality sound and a lighting show which they say “would be the envy of many larger venues”.

The events also have warm up acts and a raffle. The evening compered by Selina Kelly and Simon Phillips.

Norman Swift from Beeston is among those who have attended. He said: ''We love the VIP Cabaret Club – my family and I went to A Tribute to Cher back in June and it was brilliant. Best night out we've had in a long while''.

The next event takes place on Friday November with Blondied, featuring Michelle Hendriks as Debbie Harry and a five-piece band.

Tickets cost £20 in advance or £25 on the door. Call 0791 7773 003 or pick them up in person from the Festival Inn.

Visit www.vipcabaret.co.uk for more information.