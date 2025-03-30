Explorers to the fore when James May's new tour hits the road in October
The live show is called Explorers – The Age Of Discovery and combines theatrical techniques and James’s charismatic storytelling to create an evening of compelling intellectual entertainment. It can be seen at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 19.
From Ice Age migrations to space travel, the stories of famous, infamous and unknown explorers will come to life in a theatric style, presented by the British television presenter and award-winning journalist.
James May is best known as a co-presenter of the motoring institutions Top Gear and The Grand Tour, and as the host of the Our Man in… TV series.
James is also a very successful writer of both books and columns and has a keen interest in cars that are either very posh or very basic and has a passion for motorbikes and aeroplanes.
He has also taken on the challenge of learning to cook and he shares this journey both on screen and in book format.
Few endeavours have captured the imagination and spirit of humanity as profoundly as exploration. Audiences will embark on an awe-inspiring journey through time and space.
They will discover the stories of those who risked (and sometimes gave) everything, driven by insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for discovery, pushing back the boundaries of the unexplored regions of the world, and now, the universe.
Live on stage, James May will unravel the breathtaking tales of humankind from the earliest wanderings of ancient hunter-gatherers to the intrepid, often obsessive explorers, among them Lief Ericson, John Cabot, James Cook’s navigator Tupaia, Stanley and Livingstone, Gertrude Bell, through to the moon walkers, space exploration and the seemingly impossible challenges of interplanetary and intergalactic travel.
Please note that Explorers: The Age of Discovery has no connection to James May’s Great Explorers, a TV series broadcast on Channel 5.
Tickets go on general sale in, appropriately enough, early May. For more, go to www.trch.co.uk
