Gabrielle

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 13, 2023/Sheffield City Hall, November 10, 2023.

Extra dates have now been added to Gabrielle's 30 Years of Dreaming Tour 2023, including one at Sheffield City Hall.

The tour will see her celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of her era-defining smash hit number one single Dreams and perform highlights from her catalogue of hits, which also include Rise, Out Of Reach and Sunshine.

Gabrielle explained: “Going on tour to celebrate 30 years of Dreams is just amazing. I can’t wait to party with everyone and celebrate the record that launched my career three decades ago! Time sure does fly when you are having fun.”

After earning a new generation of fans during her show-stealing performances on the 2021 edition of The Masked Singer, Gabrielle’s resurgence has continued when album Do It Again flew into the top five of the charts.

Details: For more, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk