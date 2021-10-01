Extra screenings of new James Bond movie at Hucknall's Arc Cinema after several showings sell out
New James Bond movie No Time To Die has proved even more popular in Hucknall than anyone imagined.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 2:50 pm
So keen have people been to so see the delayed final outing of Daniel Craig as 007, several showings have already sold out – so the cinema has now arranged some extra screenings this weekend.
Cinema boss Mark Gallagher said: “We knew No Time To Die would be popular but wow, so many of today’s (Friday), Saturday and Sunday’s shows have sold out, so we’ve squeezed in some more showtimes.
