Extra week to see star Mark Gatiss at Nottingham Playhouse later this year
Extra dates have been added to the run of A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story when it is staged at Nottingham Playhouse later this year.
Adapted by – and starring - Mark Gatiss (The Madness Of King George III, Sherlock, The League Of Gentlemen), it will now be staged at the city centre venue from October 29 to November 20.
Gatiss will play Jacob Marley in the production.
It’s Christmas Eve. As the cold, bleak night draws in, the avaricious Ebenezer Scrooge is confronted by the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley.
Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn’t too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he’ll have to face three more eerie encounters…
The multi award-winning Gatiss reunites with director Adam Penford for this landmark new production.